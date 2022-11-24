Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $264.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $7,258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

