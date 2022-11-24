Ronnie Darroch Sells 2,770 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $297,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

