Ronnie Darroch Sells 2,770 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $297,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
