Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Acquires 132,547 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 132,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $310,159.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at $24,469,752.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nerdy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nerdy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nerdy

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.