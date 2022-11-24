Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $322,400.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

InfuSystem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InfuSystem Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

