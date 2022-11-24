Christopher R. Sansone Sells 40,838 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $334,463.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

InfuSystem Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

