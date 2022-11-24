Christopher R. Sansone Sells 40,838 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $334,463.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
INFU opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
