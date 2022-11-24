Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 148,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,279,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $192,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,729.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,951,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,451. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

