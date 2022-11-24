Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.60

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

