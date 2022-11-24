Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.60

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Thermon Group Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Thermon Group
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermon Group (THR)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.