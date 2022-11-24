RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

