Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 6.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 14,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,469,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 125.2% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

