Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $894,666.20 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.