West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading Up 17.4%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 435,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 58,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$23.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.