Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.95

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 2035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
