Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.95

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.49, with a volume of 2035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

