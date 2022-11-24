Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 7.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Noah Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

