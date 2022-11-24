DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.94. 25,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,369,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $625,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $2,980,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 877,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

