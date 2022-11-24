DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.94. 25,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,369,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

DLocal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $625,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $2,980,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 877,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

