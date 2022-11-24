DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.94. 25,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,369,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.
DLocal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.
Institutional Trading of DLocal
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $625,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $2,980,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 877,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.