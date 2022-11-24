Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $148.94 and last traded at $150.65. 36,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,179,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $9,536,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

