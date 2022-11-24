GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 15.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was down 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 38,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,775,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 212,465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,288,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GDS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.