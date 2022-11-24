Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.27. Approximately 768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 869,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

Boot Barn Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

