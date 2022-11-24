Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $63.27. Approximately 768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 869,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.
BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
