Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.75 and last traded at $93.75. Approximately 839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.