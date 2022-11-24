NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Up 3.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.61. 18,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,508,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

