Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on AU. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.