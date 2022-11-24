Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AU. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 82.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 225,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.