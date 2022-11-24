W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 17,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,151,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
W&T Offshore Trading Down 4.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $989.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.11.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
