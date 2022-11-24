W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 17,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,151,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $989.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.