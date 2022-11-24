EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 50,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,322,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.