Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.97. 3,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

