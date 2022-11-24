Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 282,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,338,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

