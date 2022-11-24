Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 4% Higher

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 79,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,402,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.