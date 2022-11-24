ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ENI Trading Down 1.4 %

ETR:ENI opened at €14.10 ($14.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.30.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

