Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 48,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,582,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.