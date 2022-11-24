Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Berli Jucker Public Price Performance

Berli Jucker Public stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Berli Jucker Public has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

About Berli Jucker Public

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

