Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Berli Jucker Public stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Berli Jucker Public has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.64.
