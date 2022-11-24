American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 113,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

