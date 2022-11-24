Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Given New CHF 41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 41 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRAIF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Stadler Rail alerts:

Stadler Rail Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SRAIF opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Stadler Rail has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.