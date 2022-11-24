American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

