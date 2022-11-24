American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.69.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
