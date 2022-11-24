Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,027,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after buying an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

