American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.40.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

