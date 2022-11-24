Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

