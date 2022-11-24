Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $1,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $19,290,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $10,746,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

