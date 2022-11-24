Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
