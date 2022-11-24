Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.32.

BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

