Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.32.

NYSE:CI opened at $319.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,026,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

