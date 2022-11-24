The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.32.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.