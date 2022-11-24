Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.99.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after buying an additional 521,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

