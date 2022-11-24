Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $164.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BURL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

