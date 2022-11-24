Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.32.

BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

