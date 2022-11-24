Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.32.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
