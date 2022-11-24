Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

