Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.