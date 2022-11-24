Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Immersion Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Immersion has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.
Immersion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Immersion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
