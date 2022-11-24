Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. Immersion has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immersion

In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

