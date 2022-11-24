Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $1,114,539.40 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $226.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

