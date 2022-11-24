Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Lowered to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.29 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

