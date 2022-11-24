Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Codexis stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Codexis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

