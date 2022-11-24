StockNews.com Downgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $316.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.66 million. Research analysts expect that Baozun will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.