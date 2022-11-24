Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $269.48. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $340.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

