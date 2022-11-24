Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Navigator Stock Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 134.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 93.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 29.6% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

